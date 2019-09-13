× It’s Friday the 13th! Even more spooky? There’s going to be a majestic harvest full moon tonight

DENVER– Around every 20 years, Friday the 13th coincides with a full moon. And that rare occurrence will happen today.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we haven’t seen a combination like this since October 13th, 2000 and it won’t happen again until August 13th, 2049.

The September “Harvest Moon” will happen just before midnight on the 14th for the Mountain, Central and Pacific time zones, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The Friday the 13th won’t be quite as rare in the Eastern time zone because the full moon technically happens just after midnight on the 14th.

How well will we be able to see the moon tonight? According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer, skies look clear Friday night into Saturday morning. Moonrise is 7:26 p.m. in Denver, with a moonset on Saturday morning at 5:58 a.m. Here’s a look at Futurecast for the state:

What are some of the top superstitions that people have?