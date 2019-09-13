Fly strips full of flies violation for “F” grades on report card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yummy Yummy

The Wheat Ridge restaurant failed with 10 health code violations in July including:

Roaches

Rodents

Fly strips full flies

Raw been stored over ready to eat veggies

Melon cucumber salad thrown out for being too warm

The problem solvers called and left messages and went by the restaurant to speak to someone, but employees said there was no one to speak to. Inspectors returned twice to ensure food safety and gave them a passing grade ten days after the surprise inspection.

The restaurant is on west 44th Ave.

Amir Grill

The Golden grill scored 11 health code violations in mid-July. The mistakes include:

Raw beef over cheese pastry

Ants in flour area

Fly strips full flies

Employee not cleaning with soap

Dish machine not sanitizing

Bucket sanitizing solution toxic

We called and messaged the grill and stopped by for a look. An employee told us there was no manager there, but Amir Grill did pass its follow up inspection.

Amir is in Golden at 103 N Rubey Dr.

Deli Italia Pizzeria & Market

The “A” goes to a local deli in Lakewood, Deli Italia Pizzeria and Market for 2 inspections in a row without serious mistakes. Deli Italia is located at 1990 Wadsworth Blvd.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County