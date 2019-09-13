Englewood man imprisoned in Nebraska child sex case

GERING, Neb. — A Colorado resident has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting one of his art students in western Nebraska.

Scotts Bluff County District Court records say 45-year-old , of Englewood, Colorado, was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 20 years in prison.

He’d pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child and to child abuse.

Prosecutors had lowered the charges in exchange. Barraza was credited for 266 days already served.

The court records say a woman told authorities she and Barraza had sex twice in 2014, when she was 15.

