× Dry, warm weather heading into the weekend

As we end our work week, we’re looking at a typical mid-September afternoon as highs hit the low 80s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds and light wind to move in during the afternoon hours.

The sunshine and dry weather will continue through the weekend, helping temperatures soar into the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. This will increase our fire danger across the state, so keep that in mind for any weekend plans. It will be hot for the Broncos home opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with temps near 90 for the 2:25 pm kick off.

We’ll keep the heat around on Monday with highs staying in the upper 80s. We’ll start to cool off by Tuesday and Wednesday with only a 10% chance of a shower.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.