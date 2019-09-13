Castle Pines residents concerned about orphaned bear cub roaming community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Castle Pines residents are frustrated with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and are questioning their procedures as an orphaned bear cub continues to roam the community.

Over the past two weeks, it has been spotted by a lot of neighbors and caught on camera.

They are asking wildlife officers to make sure it’s safe.

However, neighbors tell FOX31 Problem Solvers their calls are going unanswered.

“They don’t come out when we call them and say ‘the bear cub is here come now,’” neighbor Cindy McKinnon said. “They told me they’re not going to send someone out unless the bear is in a tree.”

“We are feeling a little frustrated right now,” Yvonne Bailey said.

Problem solvers took community concerns directly to CPW officials Friday.

“We need those calls right when it happens to see if we can get eyes on the bear,” Jason Clay, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said. “It’s not just quite as easy as going down to the corner and picking it up.”

“I know at least three people that called they said they were following the bear and the parks and wildlife never responded to any of the calls,” McKinnon said.

Clay said officers were back out searching for the cub Friday but they’re not always right around the corner.

“We’re a little different than your local police department where they have a lot of officers for your town,” Clay said. “We have nine wildlife offers that cover the six metro area counties, two to three million people.”

“All the more reason to set up a trap and we’ve got several of the community members willing to help in this,” McKinnon said.

Clay tells FOX31, a trap could be a possibility.

“I wish they would just team up with us, we are ready and willing to do whatever is necessary,” Bailey said.

FOX31 brought several social media comments to Clay – concerns the CPW will kill this cub.

Clay said they do not want to harm the cub and only want to relocate it at this point.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.