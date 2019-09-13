Car hits woman in crosswalk, closes intersection in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A woman is suffering “possible serious injuries” after being struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk at East 74th Avenue and Dahlia Street.

At roughly 1:10 p.m., Commerce City police responded to the scene and found a woman who had been hit by a Nissan sedan driven by an adult male.

The woman was taken to the hospital and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was uninjured.

Police are investigating the crash and Eastbound East 74th Avenue will be closed at Dahlia Street until approximately 5 p.m. Traffic is being diverted northbound and southbound onto Dahlia Street.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

