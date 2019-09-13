A coach for your business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to Forbes over 57 million Americans are part of the 'gig' economy. With the rise of side hustles, freelance work and small business ownership many Americans are faced with new financial management challenges as they become independent contractors. Here with us today is Katie Mild she is the assistant managing broker of Coldwell Banker Residential in Boulder and a local personal finance expert. Katie is also the founder of her Armored Agent blog. She coaches agents and other independent contractors on managing their businesses effectively while building personal wealth on a cyclical income.

For more information visit KatieMild.com.