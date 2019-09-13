× 8 restaurants at DIA closed temporarily due to discolored water

DENVER– The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment has shut down 8 restaurants at Denver International Airport due to discolored water.

The health department took the precautionary move Friday morning when discolored water was reported at the restaurants.

Health experts told the Fox31 Problem Solvers that they asked the restaurants to hold off on preparing any food until the water is deemed safe through tests.

Denver water has collected water samples and the results should be back today.

We reached out to DIA and they say the restaurants are at Concourse C and that Denver Water is investigating the situation.