Warmer temperatures to return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The refreshingly cooler weather finally settled in across Colorado. There was even some light snow that dusted some of our mountain peaks. We get to enjoy mainly sunny and dry conditions for several more days.

The cool relief doesn't last long as temperatures over the weekend return to the upper 80s.

Our next cold front heads our way the middle of next week with another round of cooler 70 degree temperatures and some much need rain showers. And, while we'll get the rain in Denver the mountains will be gearing up for some light accumulating snow.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.