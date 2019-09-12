× New interim Denver Sheriff is first woman to lead department

DENVER — Fran Gomez was selected to lead the Denver Sheriff Department in the interim following the resignation of Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman on Thursday.

Gomez will be the first woman to take over the position. She is currently listed as the Director of Professional Standards with the department, a position she has held for over a year.

Happening now: Public Safety Director @directorriggs steps to the podium as the Denver Sheriff announced his resignation. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/WxMKdGNd1A — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) September 12, 2019

Firman ran the Denver Sheriff Department since October 2015 and his last day will be Oct. 14.

The sheriff department is separate from the Denver Police Department and it oversees the city’s jail and court systems.

There have been several high-profile scandals involving the sheriff department during Firman’s tenure, including inmate deaths, use-of-force issues and huge overtime bills for deputies.

A female inmate also gave birth inside a cell without medical attention. She has since filed a federal lawsuit.