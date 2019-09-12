Mother of man found dead in a car in Denver says he had a big heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The last time Roberta Mantione heard from her son, he told her he was on his way home from work in August. He told her he wasn't feeling well and was going to stop to rest.

"And that’s the last I hear from him," she said, fighting tears. "So I don’t know what happened it has been a very hard couple of weeks. I miss him terribly."

Her son, Noah Mantione, 29, was found dead in a car on Ivanhoe Street Sept. 6.

At first, the Jeep Cherokee parked in the North Park Hill neighborhood didn't attract any attention, but then neighbors reported a bad smell coming from the vehicle.

Police found Noah's body inside. The Denver Police Department initially said his death was being investigated as a homicide, but on Thursday, the medical examiner said the cause of his death is still under investigation.

His mom said Noah had a big heart and was passionate about life. He was a foodie, she said. He loved to cook.

Roberta is a retired principal, ans she said she remembers teaching him in her first grade class.

"I think for his friends, he was this light and this love with his big heart," she said. "Everybody saying, 'He was just like my brother."'

He was a property manager, she said, who loved to help others in times of need.

The Denver Police Department asks the public to call if anyone has information that could help in the ongoing investigation.