Man with Dementia and Alzheimer's missing after car breaks down near Ault

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.– A senior alert has been activated for a 73-year-old man who went missing after getting a ride from an unknown person after his car broke down.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Walter Collins’ car broke down near Ault around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night. An unknown person gave him a ride to an unknown location in Logan County and he has not been seen since then.

Collins was last seen wearing yellow pajama pants with cartoon characters, a white shirt, orange Broncos hat and glasses.

He is described as 5’10”, 110 pounds. He’s bald and has green eyes.

Collins has Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

If you see Collins, please call police.