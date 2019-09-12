Man shot in August officer-involved shooting in Denver dies nearly 2 weeks later

DENVER — A 37-year-old died this week from multiple gunshot wounds after he was part of an officer-involved shooting in late August.

Juan Macias was transported to the hospital on Aug. 31 after the shooting in the 1500 block of Central Street.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, officers responded to the area the night of Aug. 31 on reports of a man with a gun, and shots were fired after police arrived.

Macias was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.