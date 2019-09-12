How to protect your bicycle from thieves in Denver

DENVER — They all have one thing in common:  they had their bicycles stolen.

Now, through Facebook, they are banding together to find their bicycles and help other victims find theirs.

The Facebook groups have titles like:  “Denver Stolen Bikes."

Courtney Biehl had her bicycle stolen, back in February, and while she did eventually find it on-line, she is now at the forefront of bringing victims together, as an internet “watchdog.”

"I'd love for you to have a bicycle of your own, but don't take mine," she said.

The Denver Police Department has the following tips to keep your bike safe:

  • Use a lock
  • Register the bicycle
  • Put your name or a business card with your information under the seat
