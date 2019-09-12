× Fishers Peak in southern Colorado will become Colorado’s 42nd state park

DENVER– Fishers Peak will become Colorado’s 42nd state park.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Fishers Peak is located in southern Colorado, south of Trinidad. The property is 30-square-miles.

Fishers Peak is 9,633 feet, which is the highest peak in the United States east of Interstate 25, according to the announcement.

“Opening this treasured and iconic area to the public as a new State Park not only provides a new recreational opportunity for hiking, camping, and fun, but also helps grow our economy in southern Colorado, supports our thriving outdoor recreation industry, and ensures the land and wildlife habitat will be protected for generations to come,” said Governor Polis. “This announcement has something for everyone in our State to be excited about. Colorado has so much to offer, and as Governor I am focused on ensuring we improve access to our great outdoors and create real opportunities for job growth in rural Colorado.”

Fishers Peak is currently owned by private owners, the Nature Conservancy and the Trust for Public Land. It will be transferred to public ownership to create the state park, according to the announcement.