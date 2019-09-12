First snow of the season falls on high peaks in Colorado

VAIL, Colo.– The first snow of the season in Colorado was spotted in some mountain areas on Thursday morning.
We took a look at the cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation and were able to see snow at Vail Pass and Copper Mountain around 5 a.m.
Pinpoint Meteorologist Brooks Garner spotted snow on mountain peaks at Copper Mountain around 3:49 a.m. Thursday morning.
We’ll be adding new pictures of the snow throughout the day on Thursday.
If you have any snow snaps, we would love to see them.