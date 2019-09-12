First snow of the season falls on high peaks in Colorado

VAIL, Colo.– The first snow of the season in Colorado was spotted in some mountain areas on Thursday morning.

We took a look at the cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation and were able to see snow at Vail Pass and Copper Mountain around 5 a.m.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Brooks Garner spotted snow on mountain peaks at Copper Mountain around 3:49 a.m. Thursday morning.

Copper Mountain CO DOT cams reveal a dusting of #snow has fallen overnight at the highest elevations above 11,000. #cowx (Copper's peak is ~12,300ft) #FOX31 pic.twitter.com/WwUXv6qcWV — Brooks Garner, TV Meteorologist (@BrooksWeather) September 12, 2019

We’ll be adding new pictures of the snow throughout the day on Thursday.

I found some SNOW! Live look at I-70 at Vail Pass! ⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/5cdH6IUuT1 — Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) September 12, 2019

There you have it… snow on the grass, damp roads at Vail Pass… #winteriscoming #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/bwoaWtqvdS — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) September 12, 2019

If you have any snow snaps, we would love to see them. You can submit them to us by clicking the red “Submit Your Photo” button below. We might even share them on TV.