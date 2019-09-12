× Fall-like temps, plenty of sunshine to end week

After Wednesday’s cold front, temperatures will stay below average as we head throughout the day on Thursday. Expect highs in the mid-70s by the afternoon with a very pleasant fall-like day. We’ll keep a mostly sunny sky around through the day with breezy conditions.

We’ll start to warm up across the Front Range by Friday, with highs getting back into the low 80s. The sunshine and quiet weather will linger as we end the work week and head into the upcoming weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry for the upcoming weekend, but the unseasonably warm conditions will return with highs both days making it into the upper 80s. Our next chance for rain arrives by the start of the upcoming work week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.