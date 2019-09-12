× East High junior praised for saving life of man who overdosed in City Park

DENVER — Denver’s East High School is called the “Home of the Angels,” but when it comes to one student, it’s not just a fun school nickname.

Ask any of the 200 faculty members gathered Thursday afternoon, and they’ll tell you a student in the crowd might as well have a halo atop her red hair.

Last week East High junior Charlotte “Charlie” Hite was headed home home from her job as a lifeguard at the Carla Madison Recreation Center.

“I was biking back home through City Park and noticed (a) guy and could sense that something wasn’t quite right,” Hite told FOX31.

The man was in the middle of an overdose.

“So I went over and did the rescue breaths with my pocket mask until the ambulance got there. I was like, ‘I know how to help this man, and so I’m going to try and do my best to do that,'” Hite said.

Once an ambulance crew arrived, they had to give the man two doses of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Denver Police say if Hite hadn’t stepped in, the man would’ve died.

“I guess I’d just hope that any person who has the kind of knowledge I do would’ve done the same thing,” Hite told FOX31.

The teenager is very humble and pretty shy, which might explain why she barely told anyone what happened. But word spreads fast in a high school.

“And so Charlie, on behalf of all your city family, on behalf of all of your East Angel family, we just salute you for being a tremendous example to all of us. And for being a great hero,” said Allegra “Happy” Haynes, a Denver Public Schools Board of Education member who was on hand for a special recognition ceremony at East High Thursday afternoon.

At the ceremony, Hite was given a big thank you and a standing ovation for doing the right thing. And her parents were given something to beam about.

Positive stories about kids stepping up and doing the right thing may seem few and far between. But occasionally teenagers do act angelic.

Just ask anyone who’s heard about the actions of this East High Angel.