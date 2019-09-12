DPS: Elementary school student stabbed 2 staffers at aftercare program

DENVER — Parents of students at Ellis Elementary were sent a statement from school authorities detailing an attack by a fourth grader on two staffers in an after-school program.

In the letter, Principal Jamie Roybal said that the student “became agitated and used a stick” to stab two staffers in their arms, emphasizing that while the stick was taken from the student, there was “harm caused” to the victims, one of whom required stitches.

Officers with DPD were called to meet with the student and staffers were treated for their wounds. One of the student’s parents was at the school at the time of the attack.

Roybal did not disclose what measures would be taken but the school is following “discipline procedures to deal with the situation appropriately.”