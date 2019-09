DENVER– Police are investigating the death of a man near the 2700 block of Madison Street in Denver.

According to a tweet sent out around 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning, Denver police were conducting a death investigation in the area.

At around 8:15 a.m., DPD sent out an update on Twitter saying that the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Death Investigation UPDATE: Death is now being investigated as a homicide. One adult male victim. No suspect information is available at this time. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 12, 2019

No suspect information has been released at this time. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.