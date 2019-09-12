Due to MLB coverage, Jeopardy! will be seen at 8 p.m., Wheel of Fortune at 8:30 p.m. (or conclusion of the game)

Colorado man bitten by black bear that was shot by his hunting partner

Posted 5:33 pm, September 12, 2019, by

DURANGO, Colo.  — A Colorado man was injured when he was bitten by a bear that had been shot by his hunting partner.

The Durango Herald reports the man and a woman encountered the male black bear while hunting near Pagosa Springs Sept. 4.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife official says the woman shot but did not kill the bear, which was about 3 years old and weighed 125 pounds.

The pair waited more than an hour before the man followed the bear’s blood trail in the wooded area 275 miles southwest of Denver.

The man found the bear, which lunged at him and bit his hand and leg.

The woman shot and killed the bear before they drove to a hospital, where the man was treated and released.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.