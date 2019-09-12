× Baer suspends campaign for Senate seat, endorses Hickenlooper

Dan Baer, a candidate angling to take Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s U.S. Senate seat in 2020, announced Thursday that he will suspend his campaign and instead endorse former Gov. John Hickenlooper in the race.

“I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate and endorsing John Hickenlooper as the candidate who will beat Cory Gardner next November. We must win this seat!” Baer is quoted in a media statement. He also posted a video to YouTube, detailing his decision.

In response, Hickenlooper said, “Robin and I are grateful for our friendship with Dan and Brian and I’m glad to have his support. He is a genuine public servant. From working with Secretary Clinton on her famous LGBTQ human rights speech to working with me when I was governor to tackle equity challenges in education, Dan’s career has been about making more things possible for more people. His history-making, record-breaking campaign won’t be the last we hear from him.”