An affordable mountain getaway

If you are looking for a beautiful mountain getaway that is gorgeous and affordable, the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park just announced the opening of the Hostel at Ranch House. It is a historic hostel lodge that sleeps 17 people in five bedrooms with two community bathrooms, a large living room, full kitchen and dining and an amazing porch. Plus you have access to all the YMCA activities like rock climbing, archery, fishing and miniature golf. It is only $29 a night per person and they also have meals available for extra in the dining hall. Go to YMCARockies.org/lodging to book or call 888-613-9622