1840 Rendezvous Event – Tesoro Cultural Center – Sept. 14th & 15th

Get Tickets to the 1840 Rendezvous & Spanish Colonial Art Market is taking place at The Fort Restaurant, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14th and 15th, from 10-4pm.

