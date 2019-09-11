× Woman charged with DUI, reckless driving in Summit County crash that killed 2

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old woman has been charged in a head-on crash that killed two people in Summit County, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Lindsey Ward is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide-DUI and two counts of vehicular homicide-reckless driving.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 30, Ward was involved in a crash on Highway 9 between Breckenridge and Blue River just after 5 p.m. that killed 41-year-old Benjamin Mitton and 43-year-old Nichole Gough.

Ward allegedly was drinking earlier in the afternoon, then was driving southbound on Highway 9 at mile marker 84 when she crossed a center dividing line and slammed into another vehicle.

After receiving medical treatment, Ward was taken into custody by the Colorado State Patrol. She has since posted bond.

Ward is scheduled for an advisement hearing on Oct. 9. She faces four to 12 years in prison for the DUI charges and two to six years for the reckless driving charges.

If convicted on all the charges, she faces up to 24 years in prison.