United flight lands at Colorado Springs airport after flight attendant injured due to turbulence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A United Airlines flight has been diverted to the Colorado Springs Airport due to turbulence and a flight attendant has been transported to a hospital.

The Gazette reports Flight 6171 from Salt Lake City to Houston was forced to land at the Colorado Springs Airport around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

An official at the airport did not provide details of the flight attendant’s injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A second flight attendant and a passenger refused medical treatment. The nature of their injuries was not reported.

The official says the plane that departed Salt Lake City around 7 a.m. was scheduled to leave Colorado Springs and continue to Houston around 11 a.m.

