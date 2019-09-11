Temperatures cool to the 70s Thursday with dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A passing cold front will bring a few isolated showers and storms to the northern Front Range and northeast Plains on Wednesday night.

Gusty winds and hail are possible with storms that do develop, but they will be very hit and miss.

Temperatures will drop to near or below freezing for some of Colorado's high country as the front passes through. A dusting of snow is even possible on Colorado's 14ers.

Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday as the cold air settles in. High temperatures in Denver will make it to the mid-70s with sunny skies an dry conditions.

A dry pattern will stay in place the next several days, slowly heating temperatures back up.

The next chance for storms in Denver will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

