× Suspect wanted for armed robberies in Lakewood, Arvada arrested

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect wanted for armed robberies in Lakewood and Arvada has been arrested, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

About 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to The Tavern on 26th bar at 10040 W. 26th Ave. on reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a white man entered the bar and threatened people with a gun before leaving with an unknown amount of cash in a white, four-door caravan.

Just more than an hour later, officers found a vehicle matching the description at Trial’s End Motel at 9025 W. Colfax Ave.

Police arrested 57-year-old Mark Mummert and booked him into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Mummert was also wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Arvada.

The Arvada Police Department said Mummert is the suspect in the robbery at the Gas and Food convenience store at 6215 Carr St. on Sept. 3.

Mummert is being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery and other crimes related to the case.