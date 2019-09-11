Stolen Fort Collins food truck recovered in Wyoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. -- A popular Fort Collins food truck that disappeared last week has been found more than four hours away in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The Goodness Food Truck disappeared on Labor Day from the American Legion Post where it is parked at night.

Over the weekend, Nicole Talley and her husband Richard saw the truck on the back side of their trailer court in Rock Springs.

"Well, we saw a camper, and then behind the camper was a food truck," said Nicole Talley. "And it was there for a couple of days, and my husband was laughing and was like, 'That food truck's got to be stolen'."

Turns out, they were right.

A few nights later, they were scrolling through Facebook when they saw a post for the missing truck.

"He went, 'Oh god,' and I said, 'What?' He goes, 'This is that food truck!' We looked at the picture, ran back to it, and were like, 'This is that food truck!'"

The Talleys called the truck's owner, Michelle Aldrich, and then police.

"I was shocked," said Aldrich. "I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe that's it'."

Aldrich drove to Rock Springs to get the truck Tuesday and says despite a few things missing, it's in decent shape.

The thieves left behind her Big Green Egg and her generator.

"They took random stuff inside, like extension cords, the keys to the generator, a tent," Aldrich said.

She spent Wednesday cleaning it up and hopes to be at a food truck rally Thursday.

"I didn't believe it was gone, and now I have it back, I don't believe it. It's been an emotional roller coaster this last week," Aldrich said.

Rock Springs police and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are still investigating. No arrests have been made.