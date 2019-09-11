× Son of 9/11 victim criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar during memorial service

NEW YORK — The son of a 9/11 victim tor into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota over her recent “Some people did something” reference to the terrorist attacks 18 years ago.

Nicholas Haros Jr., who lost his mother, Frances, attacks wore a black shirt with “Some people did something” as he read out the names of victims during a memorial service at ground zero.

Omar spoke about the Council of American-Islamic Relations being set up because “some people did something” and because of it, access to civil liberties was being lost.

“Today, I am here to respond to you, exactly who did what to whom,” Haros said. ” Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that.

“Why your confusion? On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists, members of al-Qaida, killed over 3,000 people and caused a billion of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?

“But as to whom? I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked, our constitutional freedoms were attacked and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked.

“That’s what some people did. Got that now? We are here today, congresswoman, to tell you and the squad just who did what to whom.

“Show respect and honoring them, please. American patriotism in your position demands it.”

Haros was greeted with applause after he finished.

Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, has said she didn’t intend to minimize what happened on Sept. 11, and accused critics of taking her words out of context.

She tweeted Wednesday that “September 11th was an attack on all of us.”