Public Service Day in Lone Tree

The Lone Tree Police Department, in partnership with Park Meadows Retail Resort, is hosting its first ever Public Service Day on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Vistas, to provide a family-friendly opportunity for the public to interact with public service entities.

This FREE event will feature kid activities, a child safety seat inspection site, educational booths and the opportunity to meet police officers, firefighters, crime scene technicians and much more.



Mothers of Multiples Society, through their grant from CDOT will be providing free car seat safety checks during this event. It's a free event, so bring the whole family.