Power issues at Southmoor RTD Station causes delays between University and Bellview stations

DENVER– A power issue with overhead wiring near the Southmoor RTD Station in Denver on Wednesday morning is forcing the E, F and H line trains to stop running.

According to RTD, bus shuttles will provide service between the University and Bellview stations.

Due to power issues near Southmoor Station, our E, F & H line trains will not be running between University to Bellview. Bus shuttles will provide service, use the R line to get to Bellview for shuttles to continue NB trips. More details here: https://t.co/627BJ5t9nk — RTD (@RideRTD) September 11, 2019

RTD said on twitter that riders can use the R line to get to Bellview for shuttles to continue northbound trips.

