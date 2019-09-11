Power issues at Southmoor RTD Station causes delays between University and Bellview stations

DENVER– A power issue with overhead wiring near the Southmoor RTD Station in Denver on Wednesday morning is forcing the E, F and H line trains to stop running.

According to RTD, bus shuttles will provide service between the University and Bellview stations.

RTD said on twitter that riders can use the R line to get to Bellview for shuttles to continue northbound trips.

Find more information on the service disruption and travel alerts  here.

