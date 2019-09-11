× Popular Bar in Idaho Springs holds soft re-opening days after mudslide

IDAHO SPRINGS — Less than a week after a popular hang out in Idaho Springs was nearly washed away by a mudslide, ’Two Bears Bar & Grill’ held a soft re-opening on Wednesday for area patrons.

“We had probably 60 different people, construction companies offering to come help us,” said Taylor Geltmaker, manager of the tap & grill. “We had restaurants donating food”.

Part of the building, including its patio, was severely damaged after last Friday’s storm — which pelted Idaho Springs with hail and heavy rain.

“Our patio was significantly deep with mud, hail, rock and debris,” Geltmaker said.

Management figured it would take months to rebuild, but after the community came together to help out — the business was able to partially re-open this week.

“When had young people, old people — anyone with a shovel came out and helped us clean it up,” Geltmaker added. “Some people didn’t even know what our bar was — they just heard it on the news that someone needed help so they helped”.

‘Two Bears Tap & Grill’ is hoping to re-open completely (with its patio) on Saturday. Already, local bands have offered to come and perform as a way to show their support.