Pileup on I-25 closes northbound lanes near Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo– A pileup around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Larkspur.

The crash happened north of Greenland Road.

No traffic getting through. Stay off I-25 NB if you're leaving Monument. Use Spruce Mtn thru Larkspur, or take either CO-105 or CO-83 as poss alt rtes https://t.co/UXgc6d14aa — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) September 11, 2019

Police have not said whether or not anyone was injured in the crash.

There are major delays in the area.

