July 2019 was DIA's busiest month ever; 6.7 million passengers passed through airport

DENVER — July 2019 was the busiest month ever at Denver International Airport. Airport officials said Wednesday that more than 6.7 million people passed through the airport that month, up 10 percent from July 2018.

According to the airport, passenger traffic records were broken nearly daily in July.

“It’s estimated that 29 days during the month exceeded the previous busiest day ever record set in July 2018 at just over 207,000 passengers,” DIA said in a press release.

July 19, 2019 is now the busiest day on record at the airport, with more than 227,000 passengers.

DIA says July 2019 was also the busiest month ever for international passenger traffic. It served almost 316,000 international passengers in July, up 11 percent from July 2018.

July is typically the airport’s busiest month, so DIA does not expect the record to be broken again in 2019.

In 2018, DIA had its busiest year ever, with 64.5 million people passing through the airport.

According to FAA data, DIA is the fifth-busiest airport in the U.S.