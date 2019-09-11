× John Walsh drops out of Senate race, throws support behind Hickenlooper

DENVER — The Democratic U.S. Senate race narrowed Wednesday when former U.S. Attorney John Walsh announced he was dropping out.

Walsh became the second Democrat to drop out of the primary after former Gov. John Hickenlooper entered the race after a failed presidential campaign.

Earlier this month, former state Sen. Mike Johnston suspended his campaign, citing Hickenlooper’s entrance.

In a video posted to Facebook and an email to supporters, Walsh said he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Hickenlooper.

“I believe that Gov. Hickenlooper offers our clear, best opportunity to beat Cory Gardner and win back this seat,” Walsh said.

With Walsh out, there are 10 Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to take on the Republican Gardner next year.

Polling after Hickenlooper got into the race showed the former governor with a commanding lead over his opponents.

“My friend John Walsh is a great Coloradan,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “He has spent his career fighting to give everyone a fair shot at the American Dream, and he ran a strong campaign based on that same fundamental principle.

“I’m honored to have his support in my campaign for U.S. Senate and look forward to hitting the trail with him to defeat Cory Gardner.”