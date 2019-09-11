Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JDRF One Walk will kick off it's annual event in Denver on Sunday, September 15th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden. The walk is aiming to raise more than $700,00 to help fund critically needed type 1 diabetes research. The event, organized by JDRF Rocky Mountain Chapter, is expected to attract more than 7,000 supporters, including teams representing local businesses, families, schools and other orgainzations.

It's not too late to participate in this event, just log on to JDRF One Walk's website at http://www.walk.jdrf.org

What: JDRF One Walk Denver

When (day and time): Sunday, September 15th, 2019 7:30am – 12:00pm, Walk begins at 9:00

Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds

Cost: to attend, make a tax-deductible donation to JDRF