How one Colorado family deals with memory loss and their hope for a cure

DENVER — Betty Eikermann spends her mornings playing balloon volleyball and tending to the garden at Clermont Park Life Plan Community in Denver.

Her daughter-in-law, Kelsey, said Betty really needed an extra level of care after tests showed she had some serious memory issues.

Betty can vividly remember her childhood, but she can’t remember what she ate for breakfast or how old she is.

One in three seniors will die with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, and experts say more research is needed.

That’s why crowds of people will participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Denver's City Park on Sept. 14.

Elizabeth Girling, the assisted living director at Clermont Park Life Plan Community, said the disease takes a toll.

“This disease is hard, it’s challenging, it’s unpredictable," Girling said. "People can live a very long time with the disease."

She and Kelsey hope more money can be raised for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, so that one day there is a cure.

“We are going to have a national health crisis if we don't find some solutions,” Kelsey said.

Visit the Alzheimer's Association's website to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.