Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan, from Ergun Tercan European Salon shows us how dramatically you can change your look with extensions. And if balding is a problem he can help with that, too. Ergun has a special offer for Colorado`s Best Viewers... Pay $99 for $250 worth of extensions or Pay $199 and get $500 worth of extensions! Call 303.433.5544AlertMe
Fall is Perfect Time to Transform Your Hair – Ergun Tercan European Salon
-
Turn Heads with New Hair Extensions – Ergun Tercan European Salon
-
New YOU with New Hair Extensions
-
Change your whole look for Summer
-
Hair Extensions are a Game Changer for Summer
-
Deka Lash deal 50% off
-
-
Colorado salon thieves also targeted Apple resale store
-
The Summit – Get $40 Worth of Game Play for $20
-
Utah company will pay $1,000 to binge-watch 60 episodes of ‘Friends’
-
Thieves targeting Colorado hair salons
-
80th anniversary of start of World War II marked in Poland with German remorse, warning
-
-
Cowboys, Elliott agree on $90 million deal that ends holdout
-
Summer Hair Hacks with Posh the Salon
-
Researchers map dozens of safe places to store guns in Colorado