Empower Field at Mile High ranks in the top of the NFL for atmosphere and food

DENVER– If you are a Denver Broncos fan, you probably have a strong opinion about Empower Field at Mile High.  Here’s some good news: A new survey released on Wednesday by SeatGeek says Empower Field at Mile High ranks in the top of the NFL for atmosphere and food.

More than 3,200 NFL fans were asked to provide feedback on things like tailgating, food and how clean stadium bathrooms are, according to SeatGeek.

Here’s where Empower Field at Mile High ranks:

  • Number 11 in Atmosphere
  • Number 10 in Food
  • Number 20 in Bathrooms

Bad news: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ranked number two in the survey for atmosphere.

