Denver woman continues search for dog 2 months after it went missing

DENVER -- A Denver woman continues to search for her missing dog two months after it went missing.

Sally Bishop says that in July, she asked a house sitter to watch her beloved 10-year-old dog, Lina, while Bishop was in Italy for an extended time.

One morning, she received a phone call that the Chihuahua-mix had somehow gotten loose.

“If you could have an animal soul mate, she’s my soul mate,” said Bishop.

But Bishop is not just waiting by the phone. Since July, she has posted 1,000 flyers. She also hired a tracker and a psychic.

The Denver Public Schools teacher is even getting help from her students, who have posted similar flyers inside their school.

Now, Bishop has upped the reward to find Lina from $1,000 to $2,000, no questions asked.

“I just feel that she’s out there,” Bishop said. “I can’t give up on her. I can’t.”