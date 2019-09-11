× Denver sheriff expected to resign Thursday, sources say

DENVER — Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman is expected to resign Thursday, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Firman has run the Denver Sheriff Department since 2015.

The sheriff department is separate from the Denver Police Department; it oversees the city’s jails and courts.

According to sources, an interim director may work alongside Firman for up to one month until Firman leaves in October.

Sources say the replacement will likely be announced Thursday as well. City leaders are leaning toward appointing someone who is not currently a sworn officer within the department, but is familiar with how it operates.

The resignation comes as Mayor Michael Hancock is out of town.

There have been several high-profile scandals involving the sheriff department during Firman’s tenure, including inmate deaths, use-of-force issues and huge overtime bills for deputies.

A female inmate also gave birth inside a cell without medical attention. She has since filed a federal lawsuit.