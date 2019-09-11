× Colorado 119 closed in Boulder Canyon due to rockfall

BOULDER CANYON, Colo. — Colorado Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon will be closed for at least 24 hours after a rockfall due to blasting.

According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the blasting was part of the Colo. 119 flood construction project, and the blasting is being done to move the road farther onto bedrock so it will survive another major flood.

Blasting typically brings down about 400 cubic yards of rock, according to the release, but a blast Wednesday sent about 8,000 cubic yards or rock down the side of the mountain and onto the road. A cubic yard is about the size of a washing machine, according to the release.

Because some of the rock is too large to be moved, more blasting will be done before it’s taken away. Crews will work overnight to try to clear the road.

No injuries were reported in the area.

The Boulder Valley School District has made plans to get school buses to students in the affected area, and local detours are available. According to the release, Colorado Highway 72 is the main road people can use to bypass the area. Bus routes will also be changed based on the location of the blast.