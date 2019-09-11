Cold front races in Wednesday bringing thunderstorms and cooler temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front races into Colorado on Wednesday. It will deliver gusty winds, cooler temps, strong to severe thunderstorms and even a slight chance for a dusting of snow above 13,000 feet.

There will be morning sunshine across the Front Range, then the wind increases and thunderstorms develop. It's a 20% chance for the I-25 corridor but higher in Northeast Colorado. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Sterling, Julesburg, Haxtun and the I-76 corridor could see hail, tornadoes and heavy rain this afternoon and tonight.

The mountains can expect morning sunshine then a 50% chance of midday and afternoon rain or thunderstorms. A dusting of snow above 13,000 feet is possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Gusty wind up to 50 miles per hour above treeline is possible.

It will be drier on Thursday with highs in the 70s. Lows will be around 50 degrees and potentially the upper 40s.

It will be dry Saturday and Sunday with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

