Abandoned Adams County trailer park to be cleaned up for developer

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A dilapidated trailer park in Adams County will soon be cleaned up by a developer.

People who live near Federal Boulevard and West 56th Avenue say the Crestville Mobile Home Park has become an eyesore over time.

“It’s just kind of a bummer,” said Kevin Guzzo, who regularly walks through the area. “Just a little abandoned ghost town.”

For months, residents say the park has been in disarray -- weeds growing, trash piling up and the trailers abandoned. It leaves the area vulnerable to pests and squatters.

“I’ve seen skunks,” Guzzo said. “I notice that a lot of people have been like squatting in them and other stuff like that.”

The property owner says the lot is contracted with a developer and is zoned for affordable housing. They are in the process of removing trailers, clearing the lot, and hope to have it fenced off by the end of the year.

The property manager says some of the former residents of the mobile homes have passed away, which makes the process tricky for completely clearing the lot.