Urban Putt Opens this Week in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Urban Putt's long awaited opening date is set. The whimsical playable art installation featuring Colorado landmarks opens in the former Old Spaghetti Factory will feature creative, playful cuisine and craft beers and cocktails.

Urban Putt is a one-of-a-kind, Steampunk-inspired, technology-filled playground for the imagination featuring six unique-to-Colorado holes: downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, an amusement park inspired by Elitch Gardens and Lakeside Amusement Park, the Denver Cable Car Factory, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and one featuring Colorado’s Gold Rush heritage.

Urban Putt welcomes players of all ages starting at 4pm on Friday, September 13th.