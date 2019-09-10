Suave Fest – Latino Craft Beer Festival – Half Price Deal

How would you like to be part of the first Latino Craft Beer Festival in the country?  Suave Fest is happening Saturday, Sept. 14th, right here in Colorado, featuring Latino-Owned craft breweries from around the state. Click Here for Half Price Deal, you pay only $22.50 for a $45 GA ticket.

