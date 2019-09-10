Small DougCo community of Louviers might have to pay $4M to avert radium water woes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUVIERS, Colo. — Fewer than than 300 people live in Louviers and they could paying a whole lot more in their water bills now. The little town, just south of Highlands Ranch, operates on well water. There are currently increased levels of radium in the well water, according to local officials.

The town’s water district says a new well went in a few years ago, and just 10 months ago, testing showed elevated levels of radium in the water. The district says the risk of cancer for someone drinking the water for decades is at 1 in 10,000.

The big worry for residents is the cost to get the water system compliant with the state health department.

“What I get out of it — everything looks at money,” said Bill Kiefer, who has lived in Louviers for 38 years. “I mean, we’re a small town and we have no help.”

Nearby water districts are willing to provide water to Louviers. Residents would have to pay for new piping and water for a permanent solution that could cost $4 million.

The search is on for county and state grants.