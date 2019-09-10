Phoebe Kochis on SYTYCD Finale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highlands Ranch resident, Phoebe Kochis won the hearts of the audience and judges on this season of "So You Think You Can Dance" over the summer and now she's making a comeback. Phoebe will be back live this Monday, September 16th for the 2 hour finale of the show.

Phoebe, who has Down syndrome, wowed the judges and audience with her confident performance while fulling a lifelong goal of being on the show.

She showed off her talents this morning before heading off to Los Angeles for the final live show of SYTYCD.

You can catch Phoebe live on Monday, September 16th right here on Fox31.