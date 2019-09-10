× Person found dead in burned SUV near I-225 and Colfax identified

AURORA, Colo. — The person who was found dead inside a burned SUV in Aurora over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, the victim is 46-year-old Vicky Salvadora De Dios.

Officers responded to southbound Interstate 225 and East Colfax Avenue about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on reports of a vehicle fire.

After the fire was put out, a body was found inside the vehicle. Police said at the time that the body was unidentifiable.

Salvadora De Dios’ death is being investigated as a homicide by the Aurora police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6013 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.